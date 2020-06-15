Trump says ex-adviser Bolton breaks law if he publishes book

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday his former national security adviser John Bolton will have broken the law if a book he has written is published.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said any conversation with him was classified.

Attorney General William Barr, speaking at the same event, said Bolton had not completed the process necessary to publish his book and the Justice Department was trying to get him to delete classified information. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese)