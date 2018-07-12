FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 1:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Donald Trump arrives in Britain for first visit as U.S. president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump landed in Britain on Thursday to start a four-day trip to a country he has described as a “hot spot” that is in turmoil due to a political crisis over its decision to leave the European Union.

Air Force One landed at London’s Stansted Airport. Later on Thursday, Trump will travel to Blenheim Palace, the 18th-century stately home where Britain’s World War Two leader Winston Churchill was born and spent most of his childhood. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Henry Nicholls; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

