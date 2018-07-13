FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 13, 2018 / 7:51 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

British PM May could change her mind on Brexit - Conservative lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has an opportunity to reverse her strategy for Brexit, a eurosceptic lawmaker in her Conservative Party said on Friday, criticising her plan for maintaining close trade ties with the European Union.

Jacob Rees-Mogg told BBC radio it was “perfectly reasonable” for U.S. President Donald Trump to say May’s plans would kill a future free trade deal with the United States.

Asked if he could change May’s plan without changing the prime minister herself, he replied: “Yes I think that’s possible. The prime minister has changed her mind before ... and we need to get back to what she said at Lancaster House which was a very good blueprint for leaving.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.