Trump says UK Labour's Corbyn is a "negative force"

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he decided not to meet Jeremy Corbyn on his trip to Britain, calling the opposition Labour Party leader a “negative force”.

“I don’t know Jeremy Corbyn, never met him, never spoke to him. He wanted to meet today or tomorrow and I decided that I would not do that,” Trump told a news conference on Tuesday during his state visit to London.

He added: “I think that he is, from where I come from, somewhat of a negative force. I think that people should look to do things correctly as opposed to criticise. I really don’t like critics as much as I like and respect people that get things done.” (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Stephen Addison)