UK's Hammond tells Trump: U.S. and UK share interest in stable world trading system -source

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond told U.S. President Donald Trump that their two countries had a shared interest in maintaining the stability of the world’s trading systems, a source close to him said on Tuesday.

Hammond joined Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May and American and British business leaders at a meeting on the second day of the president’s state visit to Britain.

“His message at the business roundtable is that the UK and US economies are closely interlinked, and have a shared interest in maintaining the stability of the world’s trading system,” the source said.