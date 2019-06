LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will likely meet British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt for one-to-one talks at D-Day anniversary commemorations in Portsmouth on Wednesday, the Sun’s political editor said.

“I’m told Trump has now asked Jeremy Hunt for a one-to-one meeting too, as well as (environment minister Michael) Gove,” Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter.

“Will probably take place in Portsmouth.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)