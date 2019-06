LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday Donald Trump was a poster boy for far-right activists all over the world, continuing a long-running spat with the U.S. President.

“Surely we should be saying ‘listen, you know, you do realise you’re a poster-boy for the far-right movement around the world,” he told Sky News in an interview, citing Trump’s policies on Muslims and immigration centres. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)