FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 12, 2018 / 2:55 PM / in 4 hours

London mayor says anti-Trump protests must be peaceful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Protests in London against the visit by President Donald Trump must be “peaceful and good-spirited”, London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Thursday after the U.S. leader landed in the British capital.

“My message to those coming to the protests in London is that this must be peaceful and good-spirited. To those intent on causing trouble or breaking the law, I simply say: you are not welcome,” he said in a statement.

Khan, a member of Britain’s opposition Labour Party who has clashed with Trump in the past, added that protests against Trump were not anti-American and instead reflected Londoners’ opposition to “the politics of fear and despair”. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.