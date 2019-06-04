There is no choice but to spend more on defence, Trump tells NATO allies

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said NATO allies had no choice but to increase their military spending, repeating his demand that all those in the alliance meet the target of spending 2% of GDP a year on defence.

“The prime minister and I agree that our NATO allies must increase their defence spending - we’ve both been working very hard to that end,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday after a meeting with Britain’s Theresa May in London.

He added: “We expect a growing number of nations to meet the minimum 2% of GDP requirement. To address today’s challenges, all members of the alliance must fulfill their obligations. They have no choice.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)