Trump, Britain's Johnson discussed trade, security, 5G -White House

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about trade, next-generation 5G mobile networks and global security, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement on Friday.

Trump told Johnson during the call, which took place on Thursday, that he looked forward to meeting him at the G7 economic summit in France later this month, the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey)