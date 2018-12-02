Financials
Trump likely to agree to two-week government funding extension

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday he expects to agree to a two-week extension of funding ahead of a Dec. 7 deadline to fully fund the U.S. government because of former President George H.W. Bush’s death.

The prospects of a partial government shutdown have been looming in recent days after Trump last week renewed his demand for significant U.S. taxpayer funding of his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump said on Saturday congressional leaders have sought the short-term extension and he said he would “absolutely consider it and probably give it.”

