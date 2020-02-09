Bonds News
February 9, 2020 / 7:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. President Trump to propose $4.8 trillion budget with large cuts in safety-nets -WSJ

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will release a $4.8 trillion budget on Monday that will propose steep cuts to social safety-net programs and foreign aid, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/37hXtbj on Sunday.

The budget will raise military spending by 0.3% to $740.5 billion for the fiscal year 2021, starting Oct. 1, the Journal reported, citing a senior Trump administration official.

It will also propose higher outlays for defense and veterans, according to the report. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below