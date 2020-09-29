Trump issues permit for Alaska to Alberta railway

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a presidential permit for a private-sector proposal to build a railway from Canada’s oil sands to ports in Alaska, a project that still faces numerous hurdles.
Trump said over the weekend on Twitter he would issue the permit, which he signed on Monday but was released by the White House late on Tuesday. Projects that cross the U.S. border require presidential permits.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham
