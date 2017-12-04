Mulvaney says no plans to fire U.S. consumer bureau's English

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Mick Mulvaney, the White House budget chief and acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said on Monday that he has no intention to fire the regulatory office’s deputy director, Leandra English, who had attempted to block him from taking control of the agency.

Former CFPB head Richard Cordray, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, had named English to lead the bureau following his resignation, but that appointment had been mired in turmoil after U.S. President Donald Trump had assigned Mulvaney to the same role. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech)