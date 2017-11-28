FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Sen. Warren predicts appeal in legal battle over consumer agency
November 28, 2017 / 3:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Sen. Warren predicts appeal in legal battle over consumer agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Tuesday she has “no doubt” the legal fight over who is the proper leader of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will continue to a U.S. appeals court after a district court judge renders a verdict.

“It’s too important to everyone to let it rest at the district court. The parties are entitled to take an appeal to the Court of Appeals, and I have no doubt they will,” Warren, who helped establish the CFPB, said in a brief interview with Reuters.

Leandra English, the agency’s deputy director, is suing the Trump administration over who is the proper acting director. She is seeking a temporary restraining order barring the Trump administration from filling that job, and the case is pending before a U.S. district court in Washington. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder)

