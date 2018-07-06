FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Financials
July 6, 2018 / 8:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CFPB's Leandra English, who sued Trump, to resign - AP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Leandra English, the deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) who sued U.S. President Donald Trump, is planning to retire early next week, the Associated Press reported here,-who-sued-Trump,-to-resign-from-CFPB on Friday.

English in November filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent Trump from naming an acting head to run the watchdog agency.

English, who served as the CFPB’s chief of staff, was elevated as deputy director by Richard Cordray, shortly before he resigned as the director of the bureau.

CFPB and a lawyer for Leandra English did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
