Trump has legal power to put Mulvaney in charge of consumer bureau-officials
November 25, 2017 / 2:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump has legal power to put Mulvaney in charge of consumer bureau-officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - P resident Donald Trump has the clear legal power under a 1998 law about federal vacancies to put White House budget director Mick Mulvaney in charge of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), federal officials told reporters on Saturday.

The leadership of the independent regulatory agency was thrown into question on Friday when its outgoing director Richard Cordray, a Democrat, named his deputy as his acting replacement until the U.S. Senate confirms a new director.

But Mulvaney, a fierce critic of the agency, will be at the CFPB starting on Monday to oversee its operations until Trump names a permanent nominee, officials told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Idrees Ali in Washington; Editing by Susan Thomas)

