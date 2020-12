FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters on an agreement of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber would take a second vote to approve an increase in stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600 requiring just a simple majority if it fails to approve the measure in an initial vote requiring support from two-thirds of the chamber’s lawmakers.

Pelosi said the House would approve the bill in either event.