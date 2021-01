FILE PHOTO: Logos of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are displayed at a news conference on the company's interim results in Hong Kong, China, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday it will remove oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corp’s (CNOOC) securities due to U.S. sanctions.

“The securities (CNOOC Ltd ADR and CNOOC Ltd H Shares) will be removed from impacted indices on or before February 1, 2021”, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.