March 14, 2018 / 7:28 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

China says Sino-U.S. trade relations should not be a zero-sum game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S.-China trade relations should not be a zero-sum game, China said on Wednesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing that China would take firm measures to safeguard its legitimate trade rights.

Trump is seeking to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports and will target the technology and telecommunications sectors, two people who had discussed the issue with the Trump administration said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Christian Shepherd Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by Robert Birsel)

