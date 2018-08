BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry, asked on Wednesday about U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that China hacked the emails of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, said such allegations were nothing new.

China is a champion of cybersecurity and opposes all forms of hacking attacks, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing in Beijing. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)