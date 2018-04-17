FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Mnuchin says Trump gave 'warning shot' to Russia, China on currency -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter post on currencies in China and Russia was a warning to those countries against devaluing their currencies, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday in an interview with CNBC.

Trump accused the two countries of “playing the currency devaluation game” in a tweet on Monday.

“It was a warning shot at China and Russia about devaluation. China has devalued their currency in the past,” Mnuchin said. He said the Twitter post was not related to Trump’s view on the strength of the dollar. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)

