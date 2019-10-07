Trump: There's a chance of something 'substantial' in China trade talks

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday sounded an optimistic note about this week’s negotiations with China to end the trade war between the two global economic super powers, adding that he would not be satisfied with a partial deal.

“We think there’s a chance we could do something very substantial,” he said about the talks at the end of the week.

Trump also said, however, that he hopes China finds a humane resolution to the political protests in Hong Kong and that the situation has the potential to hurt trade talks. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)