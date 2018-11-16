White House will temporarily reinstate CNN reporter's access

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it will temporarily reinstate access for CNN correspondent Jim Acosta, after a U.S. judge restored Acosta’s press credentials for the time being, saying they had been revoked without due process.

“We will also further develop rules and processes to ensure fair and orderly press conferences in the future,” White House spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Lisa Lambert)