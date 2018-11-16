Company News
November 16, 2018 / 5:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump threatens to return to court if journalists do not follow rules

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to return to court if journalists do not follow White House rules, after a judge ordered the White House to restore a CNN reporter’s access.

“People have to behave,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We’re writing up rules and regulations ... If they don’t listen to the rules and regulations, we’ll end up back in court and we’ll win.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.