Trump threatens to return to court if journalists do not follow rules

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to return to court if journalists do not follow White House rules, after a judge ordered the White House to restore a CNN reporter’s access.

“People have to behave,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We’re writing up rules and regulations ... If they don’t listen to the rules and regulations, we’ll end up back in court and we’ll win.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)