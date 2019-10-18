Trump threatens to sue CNN, seeks "substantial" payment over damages -letter

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lawyers for U.S. President Trump and his re-election campaign have threatened to sue CNN for what it said was falsely advertising itself as a news organization, calling on executives to first discuss an “appropriate resolution” to the matter that would include a “substantial” payment to cover damages.

The letter, dated Oct. 16 and made public on Friday, is the latest threat by Trump to sue a media organization over what he sees as unfair media coverage since launching his 2016 presidential campaign, although no lawsuits have been filed. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)