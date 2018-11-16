U.S. judge temporarily restores White House press pass to CNN's Acosta

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily restored White House press credentials to CNN correspondent Jim Acosta, which were revoked following a contentious press conference with President Donald Trump, saying there should be a due process in place for limiting a journalist’s access to the White House.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who is hearing CNN’s lawsuit challenging to the revocation, ordered the White House to restore Acosta’s press pass while the case is pending. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Writing by Lisa Lambert )