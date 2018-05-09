FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 11:05 PM / in 40 minutes

AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Telecommunications giant AT&T Inc, which paid President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen at least $200,000, said on Wednesday it had cooperated fully with the special counsel in the Russia probe.

“When we were contacted by the Special Counsel’s office regarding Michael Cohen, we cooperated fully, providing all information requested in November and December of 2017,” the company said in a statement.

“A few weeks later, our consulting contract with Cohen expired at the end of the year. Since then, we have received no additional questions from the Special Counsel’s office and consider the matter closed,” the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

