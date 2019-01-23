U.S. House Oversight chief Cummings vows to obtain Cohen testimony

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Elijah Cummings, the Democratic chairman of the powerful U.S. House Oversight Committee, said on Wednesday that his panel would take steps to get testimony from Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to Republican President Donald Trump.

“I promise you that we will hear from Mr. Cohen ... Whatever we have to do to get him here, we’re going to do it,” Cummings told reporters in a Capitol hallway. He declined to say, however, if that meant a subpoena.

Cohen is postponing his planned Feb. 7 testimony to Cummings’ committee because of threats against his family from Trump, Cohen’s adviser said earlier on Wednesday.