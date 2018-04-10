FBI raid included home and office of Trump lawyer Cohen: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday raided both the home and office of U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, a law enforcement source told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee staff as the panel investigates alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The New York Times reported that the FBI seized records on several topics, including payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who has said she had an affair with Trump.

The White House has denied that Trump had sex with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. Trump has said he did not know about a $130,000 payment made by Cohen to Daniels.