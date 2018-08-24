FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 3:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Prosecutors grant Trump Organization CFO immunity in Cohen probe-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors have granted immunity to Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg in a probe involving President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Weisselberg was called to testify before a federal grand jury earlier this year, the Journal said. Cohen, who arranged hush-money payments to at least two women who alleged affairs with Trump before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to campaign finance violations and other charges. He said Trump directed him to arrange the payments.

Two executives for American Media Inc, which publishes the National Enquirer, a tabloid reportedly involved in making the payments, have also been granted immunity in the investigation, according to U.S. media reports. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

