March 7, 2018 / 1:05 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Trump says will pick new chief economic adviser soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would make a decision soon on appointing a new chief economic adviser after Gary Cohn said he was resigning from the post.

“Will be making a decision soon on the appointment of new Chief Economic Advisor. Many people wanting the job - will choose wisely!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

A White House official said White House adviser Peter Navarro, director of the White House National Trade Council, and conservative commentator Larry Kudlow were the leading candidates for the job. (Reporting by David Shepardson Writing by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Toni Reinhold)

