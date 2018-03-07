Germany alarmed after resignation of Trump's economic adviser

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - The German government has grave concerns about the resignation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Wednesday, adding that she hoped that Trump would change his mind on import tariffs.

“The situation is serious,” Zypries said about Trump’s decision to impose import tariffs on metals and the departure of Gary Cohn, who was seen as a moderating voice in the White House.

She said the European Union would respond in an appropriate manner if the U.S. imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum, but added that Berlin wanted to avoid a trade conflict.

“I hope Trump changes his mind,” Zypries said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller Writing by Michael Nienaber Editing by Andrea Shalal)