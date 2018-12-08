Trump says prosecutors have found no evidence of Russia collusion

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday prosecutors had found no evidence of collusion with Russia despite a lengthy and costly investigation into allegations of Russian interference in his 2016 presidential election campaign.

A day after U.S. prosecutors detailed a previously unknown attempt by a Russian to help the campaign, Trump tweeted: “After two years and millions of pages of documents (and a cost of over $30 million) no collusion!”

Russia has denied interfering in the election to help Trump. (Writing by Gareth Jones Editing by Alex Smith)