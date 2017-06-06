FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
White House looking for healthcare vote this summer, tax reform in fall
June 6, 2017 / 1:01 AM / 2 months ago

White House looking for healthcare vote this summer, tax reform in fall

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The White House is hoping to kick start its stalled legislative agenda with congressional action on healthcare reform this summer that will clear the way for lawmakers to begin work on a major tax bill after the Sept. 4 Labor Day holiday, an administration official said on Monday.

White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said senators have made progress in crafting their own version of healthcare reform and the chamber will move ahead with legislation ahead of lawmakers' August recess.

Congress will then turn its focus to overhauling the tax code in September. While the administration would prefer that the effort not add to the national debt, Short stressed that the top priority would be cutting taxes.

Additional reporting Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

