Pelosi says Trump obstruction, cover-up could be impeachable offense

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday President Donald Trump was engaged in obstruction of justice and a cover-up which could be an impeachable offense.

“The fact is, in plain sight in the public domain, this president is obstructing justice and he’s engaged in a cover-up - and that could be an impeachable offense,” Pelosi said at an event sponsored by the Center for American Progress, a liberal policy advocacy group. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann)