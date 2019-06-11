Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 11, 2019

U.S. Senate intelligence panel to interview Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday -source

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, will be interviewed on Wednesday by the Senate Intelligence Committee, a congressional source said on Tuesday.

The closed-door appearance is expected to cover a broad array of topics, including what Trump Jr. knew about a Trump Tower project in Moscow and a June 2016 meeting at which Trump Jr. and election campaign advisers Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort met with a Russian lawyer. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Makini Brice; editing by Grant McCool)

