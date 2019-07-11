US House panel authorizes subpoenas for Trump aides including Kushner

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to authorize subpoenas for a dozen witnesses including President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The vote gives panel Chairman Jerrold Nadler discretion on whether to subpoena current and former Trump advisers such as former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, as part of a broad corruption and obstruction of justice probe of the Trump presidency.

The committee also authorized subpoenas for documents and testimony connected with Trump’s immigration policies, including family separation and detention and “zero tolerance” for migrants. (Reporting by David Morgan)