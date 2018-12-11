Bonds News
Trump: U.S. military will build border wall if Congress does not act

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would go around Congress and have the U.S. military build his long-promised border wall if Congress does not move to fund the barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“If the Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country, the Military will build the remaining sections of the Wall,” Trump said on Twitter hours before a meeting with the top two Democrats in Congress. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

