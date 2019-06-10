U.S. Justice Department to provide Mueller evidence to Congress - Nadler

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has agreed to provide evidence gathered during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to lawmakers who are considering whether to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, a top Democrat said on Monday.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said he will hold off on a threat to bring criminal contempt charges against Attorney General William Barr, as long as the Justice Department continues to provide materials sought by his committee.