May 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday ruled in favor of a U.S. House of Representatives committee seeking President Trump’s financial records from his accounting firm, dealing an early setback to the Trump administration in its legal battle with Congress.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington also denied a request by Trump to stay his decision pending an appeal. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Dan Grebler)