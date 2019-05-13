Financials
May 13, 2019 / 8:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump urges judge not to fast-track his lawsuit over House subpoena

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday objected to a judge’s plan to fast-track his lawsuit seeking to block a congressional subpoena for information about eight years of his personal and business finances.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington proposed holding a trial on Tuesday, May 14, but Trump’s lawyers said that plan would deny the president a “full and fair” hearing.

Trump’s lawyers said the hearing should only deal with his request for a preliminary ruling. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Dan Grebler)

