April 16, 2018 / 12:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says Russia, China playing 'currency devaluation game'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump accused Russia and China on Monday of devaluing their currencies while the United States raises interest rates.

“Russia and China are playing the Currency Devaluation game as the U.S. keeps raising interest rates. Not acceptable!” Trump said in a Twitter post.

The U.S. Treasury, in a semi-annual report on Friday, again refrained from naming any major trading partners as currency manipulators as it pursues potential tariffs and negotiations to try to cut a massive trade deficit with China. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

