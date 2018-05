WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - AT&T paid Essential Consultants, a company linked to Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, more than the $200,000 described by a lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Payments by AT&T were described by Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for Daniels, who also said that a company owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg and other corporations had made payments to Essential Consultants.