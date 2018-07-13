Novartis disputes U.S. senators' report over Cohen contract

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - Novartis on Friday disputed a report from Democratic U.S. senators that concluded the Swiss drugmaker made misleading statements about its $1.2 million contract with a former attorney for President Donald Trump.

“We disagree with the report’s conclusion that we issued a misleading public statement regarding the extent of our engagement with (Michael) Cohen,” Novartis said of the report compiled by staff of Sen. Ron Wyden, from Oregon, that concluded the company’s relationship with Cohen was longer and more detailed than it had previously disclosed. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)