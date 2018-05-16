FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 5:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Novartis top lawyer exits over payment to Trump lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 16 (Reuters) - Novartis General Counsel Felix Ehrat will leave the company over his role in a $1.2 million contract the Swiss drugmaker struck with the lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, saying on Wednesday that it was legal but still an error.

The $100,000-per-month contract with Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s Essential Consulting, the same firm used to pay porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to hush up an alleged affair with Trump, has distracted Novartis’s efforts to improve its image after a series of bribery scandals.

Trump has denied the affair. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

