WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday rejected a New York Times report that raised questions about multiple Deutsche Bank transactions involving entities controlled by him and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump denied the allegations in early morning tweets, saying he had so much money as a businessman that he did not need banks. He also denied that any of his cash came from Russia. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)