May 24, 2018 / 4:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump signs bill easing U.S. bank rules into law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law on Thursday a bill that would ease rules on most banks for the first time since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The legislation eases regulations on all but a handful of the nation’s largest banks, and marks a significant victory in Trump’s efforts to cut rules in a bid to spur economic growth.

The legislation eases oversight of all banks below $250 billion in assets, and exempts small community banks from a host of stricter rules and oversight established by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

