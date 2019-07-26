White House adviser says U.S. has 'ruled out' currency intervention

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the United States has “ruled out” intervening in currency markets to impact the dollar’s value, though President Donald Trump’s administration is concerned other countries are deliberately weakening their currencies.

“Just in the past week, we had a meeting with the president and the economic principals and we had ruled out any currency intervention,” Kudlow said in an interview with CNBC. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)